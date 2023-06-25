  • Menu
Woman electrocuted at New Delhi railway station

Highlights

In a tragic incident, a woman was electrocuted after she came in contact with a live wire at New Delhi Railway Station amid waterlogging due to incessant rain in the national capital.

New Delhi: In a tragic incident, a woman was electrocuted after she came in contact with a live wire at New Delhi Railway Station amid waterlogging due to incessant rain in the national capital.

The police have confirmed the incident.

The deceased was identified as Saakshi Ahuja.

On Saturday night, she came to the railway station with her husband to catch a train to go somewhere.

"She died due to electric current running through waterlogged tracks at the New Delhi railway station, caused by heavy rainfall. The power lines were submerged in water, and there was an electric current running through them. The woman came in contact with it and lost her life," said a police source.

The railway authorities and the police are investigating the incident.

