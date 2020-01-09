Woman files case against 39 men for raping her in UP

Bareilly: In a bizarre incident, a 32-year-old woman has lodged a complaint with the police that she was gang-raped by 39 men. This incident has come into light at Bareilly district in Uttar Pradesh.

Going into details, a woman belongs to Bareilly went to the district SP's office and filed a complaint that she was raped by 39 men of her village. This incident has created a flutter in the district.

Immediately, the SP office has alerted the concerned police station under the village limits. However, the villagers also came to know about the issue and hold a protest in front of the SP office.

The villagers alleged that she filed a false complaint. They claim that the woman and her husband had borrowed Rs 2.50 lakh from 39 people of the village and when they pressured them the repay the amount, she filed fake rape cases. On the incident, the police have initiated the investigation and sent the victim for the medical examination.