Woman forced to undergo abortion 14 times, kills self

New Delhi: A 33-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide after being "forced to undergo abortion 14 times" by her live-in partner in a span of eight years, police said on Thursday citing a suicide note.

The incident took place on in southeast Delhi's Jaitpur area, they said. In the suicide note written in Hindi, the woman alleged that she had been in a live-in relationship with a man who made physical relationship with her on the promise of marriage but refused to marry her and left her with no other option except suicide, police said, adding that she was living separately from her husband.

A case of abetment of suicide has been registered against the man who works at a software firm in Noida, a senior police officer said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Esha Pandey said, "On July 5, a PCR call was received regarding suicide by a woman at Jaitpur.

A police team rushed to the spot where a woman was found hanging in a room. She was immediately shifted to AIIMS where doctor declared her brought dead." "The stool used for hanging and the deceased's mobile phone were seized. After preliminary inquiry, it was revealed that the woman had been living separately from her husband for the past seven-eight years," she said.