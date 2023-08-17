Woman killed by crocodile in Jajpur

Jajpur: In a tragic incident, a 35-year-old woman died as a crocodile dragged her into Birupa river at Bari in Jajpur district on Wednesday. She has been identified as Jyotsnarani Jena of Palatpur village.

After washing clothes, when Jyotsnarani was taking bath in the river, she was dragged by the crocodile into the deep water. Locals saw the crocodile dragging the woman and immediately informed her family members. The woman desperately tried to escape from the jaws of the crocodile, but in vain.

Locals, who had gathered at the place, stood helpless while witnessing the heart-wrenching incident. Fire brigade personnel later reached the spot and recovered the mutilated body of the woman.The incident triggered panic among the villagers as the locals depend on the river for their daily needs due to absence of other sources of water in the area.

A team of forest officials asked the villagers to avoid going near the bank of the river till the crocodile is trapped.