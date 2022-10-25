Woman's Body In Kerala Found Wrapped In Plastic Bag

The deceased body of a woman was discovered inside her leased house at Kadavanthara in Kochi, wrapped in a plastic carry bag and covered in neck silt, in an obvious case of murder. The dead body, which was discovered on Monday after the home's owner reported a terrible stench coming from the building, is thought to have been there for longer than four days.



Lakshmi, a 30-year-old inhabitant of Maharashtra, is the person who passed away. The police have yet to confirm the deceased's residence, nevertheless, because they failed to provide the home's owner with any documentation of the address. The deceased's spouse, Ram Bahadur, who was living with her at the time of the tragedy, vanished.



Faisal MS, SHO South police station in Kochi stated that the neighbourhood councilman was the one who alerted us to the offensive odour coming from a rental home. When they got to the house, we found the deceased inside a bedroom that was closed from the outside, wrapped in a plastic cover and a bedcloth. The individual who introduced her as the husband is our top suspect in this clearly murderous case.

According to the authorities, the duo was working at a rented residence fixing hair. They've been residing here for the past 1.5 years. The house owner was presented to them as locals of Maharashtra. The officer stated that they do not know their particular details because they did not submit ID proof. To learn more, we must conduct an investigation.