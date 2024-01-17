Women’s empowerment essential for India to become a developed nation: Murmu

Tura (Meghalaya): President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday said empowerment of women in social, economic, political and spiritual spheres is essential for the country to realise its vision of becoming a developed nation by 2047. The president said the idea of women-led-development can be implemented only when women get the freedom to make their choices.

With economic independence, this has become a reality to some extent. Economic self-reliance brings a greater self-confidence in women, she said. Murmu interacted with the members of Self-Help Groups at Baljek Airport, Tura, Meghalaya. "Empowerment of women in social, economic, political and spiritual spheres is essential for the country to realise its vision of becoming a developed nation by 2047," she said while addressing the gathering.

The president underlined that India's women are making a mark and paving the way for other women in every field whether it is defence, science and technology, sports, education, entrepreneurship, agriculture, or any other field.

They just need some words and small actions of encouragement, a pat on the back.



Murmu urged the members of SHGs to keep moving ahead and also hold the hands of other women to take them forward. She said that this is not their journey alone but that of a large number of women in our country who are yet to explore the opportunities that lay beyond the four walls of their homes. They must become an inspiration for other women of their region and the nation, she said.

