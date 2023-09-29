Live
- London Indian Film Festival 2023 expands to more UK cities
- Anil Agarwal shakes up biz; to demerge five businesses of Vedanta, restructure zinc unit
- Aman Raj cards 63 to storm into third-round lead
- Age of consent: Law panel recommends amendment to POCSO Act
- Govt's gross debt rises 2.2 pc q-o-q to Rs 159.53 lakh cr in Q1
- Meta partnership: JioMart logs 7X growth in monthly orders via WhatsApp
- Rupee rises 13 paise against US dollar
- Fire at Delhi's Azadpur Mandi
- Blinken urges India to 'cooperate fully' with ongoing Canadian investigation: US official
- TVS Supply Chain Solutions sells Circle Express for Rs 21 crore
Just In
Women's Reservation Bill gets President's assent, becomes law
President Droupadi Murmu has given her assent to the Women's Reservation Bill, a week after it was passed by both Houses of Parliament, thus making it a law.
New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu has given her assent to the Women's Reservation Bill, a week after it was passed by both Houses of Parliament, thus making it a law.
The bill was passed in Parliament on September 21.
The new law provides 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies.
Vice president and Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday signed the women's reservation bill before it was presented to President Murmu for her assent.
The Constitution amendment bill was passed by the Lok Sabha with near unanimity and the Rajya Sabha with unanimity during a special session of Parliament earlier this month.
The new law may however be implemented by 2029 as it entails completion of decadal census exercise and delimitation of seats.
The opposition led by Congress has sought its immediate implementation.