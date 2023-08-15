Work unitedly for transformed Odisha, Naveen urges people

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday called upon the people to work unitedly for building a developed and transformed Odisha.

Addressing the people after hoisting the National Flag at the 77th Independence Day celebrations at Exhibition Ground here, Naveen said the State is now progressing taking all sections of the people like the poor, farmers, women, tribals, artisans and youths.

''Development of all sections of the society is the real growth,'' the Chief Minister said. Odisha has reached the age of transformation and is undergoing major positive changes in education, healthcare, tourism, infrastructure and other fields due to the application of 5T initiative, he added.

Naveen said all, including the poor, middle class and rich have benefited from the State's transformative measures in different sectors.