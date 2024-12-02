Workshop held on photography

Berhampur: A one-day workshop on ‘The Art of Photography: Creativity and Employability Skills Behind the Lens’ was organised by the PG Department of Journalism & Mass Communication at Berhampur University. The workshop aimed at enhancing students’ understanding of photography both as an artistic endeavour and a valuable career skill.

Two expert speakers from Nikon India Pvt Ltd, Debanshu Siddharth Patnaik, AGM at Printlink (Nikon’s distributor in India), and Santosh Bej, Route Trainer at Nikon India, shared insights on the latest trends in photography, the creative process behind taking compelling photos and how photography can open doors to various employment opportunities in the media and technology sectors.

The workshop provided a platform for participants to interact with industry experts and gain hands-on experience with the latest cameras and equipment. The event was attended by faculty members, students of Journalism and Mass Communication department and photography enthusiasts from Berhampur University. The event was coordinated by Agni Kumar Behera, Assistant Professor, and Prof Bandita Kumari Panda, Head of the Department of Journalism & Mass Communication, also the convenor of the workshop.