World Cup Final in Ahmedabad Tomorrow

Hotels in Ahmedabad charge over Rs 1 lakh per a night, flight ticket prices soar five-fold ahead of the final match on Sunday

Ahmedabad: The anticipation surrounding the cricket World Cup final match between India and Australia to be played at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday has led to a surge in hotel room tariffs and airfares to the city.

In response to heightened demand, top five-star hotels in Ahmedabad are quoting rates as high as Rs 2 lakh for the night of the match, with other hotels also raising prices by five to seven times.

The fervor for the World Cup final extends beyond India, with enthusiasts from places like Dubai, Australia, and South Africa expressing a keen interest in attending the match, according to Narendra Somani, President of the Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Association of Gujarat.

With the Narendra Modi Stadium's capacity exceeding 1.20 lakh people, an influx of 30,000 to 40,000 spectators from outside the region is anticipated.

Due to the high demand for hotel rooms, rates have seen a significant increase, reaching between Rs 50,000 and Rs 1.25 lakh for rooms that were previously available at nominal rates. The trend is expected to extend to surrounding towns as the match day approaches.

Flight ticket prices have also experienced a drastic surge from various destinations to Ahmedabad, compared to normal rates. For instance, flights from Chennai, typically priced at around Rs 5,000, are now ranging from Rs 16,000 to Rs 25,000. The overall increase in airfares is attributed to the heightened demand for Ahmedabad from various locations. Online rates on hotel booking platforms reveal that five-star hotels are commanding around Rs 2 lakh per night. Established hotels like ITC Narmada and Hyatt Regency are quoting rates exceeding Rs 2 lakh for the night of the match. Even non-star hotels are capitalizing on the rush by raising their rates by five to seven times.

Hotel Crown on C G Road, which usually charges Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000 per night, has increased its rate to over Rs 20,000.