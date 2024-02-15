World today needs inclusive govts, free from graft: PM

Dubai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the world today needs governments that are inclusive and free from corruption, as he asserted that his mantra over the years has been 'minimum government, maximum governance'.

Addressing the World Governments Summit here on the second day of this visit to the UAE, Modi said that the government should interfere as little as possible in the lives of people. “I believe that people should neither feel the absence of a government, but at the same time, nor should there be pressure from the government," he said while stressing the mantra of 'minimum government, maximum governance'. “In fact, I believe that the government should interfere as little as possible in the lives of people,” he said.

The Prime Minister noted in the last few years in India, people's trust in the government has increased. "People have trust in the intent and commitment of the Indian government. This was possible only because we prioritised public sentiments," he said. “Bharat has seen a great transformation in recent times. Be it Bharat's sanitation drive, digital literacy campaign or girl education campaign, the success of each such big goal has been ensured only through people's participation,” he added.

Modi said that as chief minister of Gujarat and as Prime Minister he has spent 23 years in government and his principle of 'minimum government, maximum governance'.

The prime minister said his government focused on women-led development, strengthening the financial, social, and political conditions of the Indian women. Modi said social and financial inclusion has been his government's priority and over 50 crore people were connected to the banking system.



“Social and financial inclusion have remained our government's prime priorities. We have associated over 50 crore people with the banking system...these were the people who didn't have any bank account! It is the result of our consistent efforts that India is shining on the global stage in the fields of fintech and digital payments, he said.