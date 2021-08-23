World tour to spread Gandhi's message: Maharashtra engineer reaches Kargil

Kargil: A 30-year-old engineer from Pune in Maharashtra who has been touring the world on foot or by bicycle to spread Mahatma Gandhi's message of truth and non-violence arrived here after covering 46 countries in five continents, an official spokesperson said on Sunday.

Nitin Sonawane arrived in Kargil on Saturday. On Sunday, he called on Chairman and Chief Executive Councillor of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (Kargil) Feroz Ahmad Khan, Deputy Commissioner and CEO of LAHDC (Kargil) Santosh Sukhadeve and Senior Superintendent of Police of Kargil Anayat Ali Choudhary, the spokesman said in a statement.

According to the statement, Khan highly appreciated Sonawane's dedication and commitment in traversing different countries on foot or by bicycle to propagate Mahatma Gandhi's principles of truth, harmony and non-violence which remain relevant in the 21st century.

Sukhadeve said Sonawane's extraordinary feat would prove to be an inspiration to people, especially the youth, to realise and dwell upon Gandhian principles and values. The SSP of Kargil said his journey should be an inspiration to many as to how "we can contribute in bringing peace and harmony in the world by promoting the values and principles of Mahatma Gandhi."

According to the statement, Sonawane began his journey on November 18, 2016 from Sevagram Ashram in Wardha in Maharashtra and cycled in 20 countries, including India, Thailand, Cambodia, Vietnam, China, Hong Kong, Macau, South Korea, USA, Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru.

He also travelled on foot in 26 countries -- including Japan, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Tanzania, Rwanda, Uganda, Kenya, Ethiopia, Sudan, Egypt, Scotland, England, North Ireland, Ireland, Germany, Spain, Georgia, Turkey, Serbia, Albania, Macedonia, Montenegro, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Afghanistan.

So far, he has covered around 25,000 km by bicycle and around 11,000 km on foot, the statement noted. His journey will conclude at the Raj Ghat in Delhi on October 2 this year on the 152nd birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.