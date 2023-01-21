Wrestlers want IOA to form probe panel

New Delhi: The agitating wrestlers on Friday reached out to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) demanding formation of an enquiry committee to probe the allegations of sexual harassment against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, a day after threatening to lodge multiple FIRs against the WFI president.

In a letter addressed to IOA president PT Usha, the wrestlers alleged financial misappropriation (of funds) on part of the WFI and claimed that the coaches and sports science staff at the National camp are "absolutely incompetent".

Putting forward four demands, the wresters wrote: "We request the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to immediately appoint a committee to enquire into the complaints of sexual harassment." The wrestlers also reiterated their demand that WFI be disbanded and its president be sacked.

"A new committee should be formed to run the affairs of WFI in consultation with the wrestlers," they wrote in their fourth and last demand. The letter has been signed by five wrestlers -- Tokyo Olympics medallists Ravi Dahiya and Bajrang Punia, Rio Games bronze winner Sakshi Malik and World Championship medallists Vinesh Phogat and Deepak Punia.



Earlier, wrestlers' meeting with Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur remained inconclusive as they refused to back down from their demand that the government immediately disband the federation.