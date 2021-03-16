Yamuna Expressway Fastag Toll System will start from 1st April 2021

New Delhi/Noida: Fastag facility will start on the Yamuna Expressway of Uttar Pradesh from April 1. Yamuna Expressway, JP Infratech Limited and IDBI Bank signed an agreement.



Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer of the Yamuna Expressway Development Authority, said that the JP company had refused to start Fastag (an electronic toll collection system) due to it being a private highway. The company came into being after strict authority. It was supposed to start from 15 February, but due to the non-completion of all the preparations, it could not be started.

He said that an agreement was reached between representatives of Yamuna Development Authority, IDBI Bank and Jaypee Infratech. Now the fastag facility will start here from April 1