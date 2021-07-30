Yamuna Sports complex to be named shaheed bhagat singh sports venue: Gautam Gambhir

New Delhi: The BJP MP from East Delhi and former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir on Friday wrote a letter to the Delhi Development Authority requesting to change the name of Yamuna sports venue to 'Shaheed Bhagat Singh sports venue.

He wrote in his letter that The people of the area and most of the youth commute for their exercise and other sports etc. projects at Yamuna Sports Ground located in Surajmal Vihar, East Delhi.

Therefore, changing its name from Yamuna Sports venue to 'Shaheed Bhagat Singh Sports venue' would be a small contribution to the tribute and honor of such a great revolutionary.Also, by putting a huge statue of him at the main gate of the sports venue, details of the contribution and sacrifice made in his freedom should also be made.

According to MP Gautam Gambhir, In India's independence, the whole country will always bow down in front of those great men,Who sacrificed their life for independent India.Amongst those great men, the name of a great revolutionary Amar Shaheed Bhagat Singh will always be written in golden letters.