Yogi Adityanath leads Lord Narasimha Shobha Yatra in Gorakhpur
Gorakhpur (UP): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Tuesday, led the Lord Narasimha Shobha Yatra in Gorakhpur.
The Chief Minister, who is also the Peethadheshwar of the Gorakhnath Peeth, paid obeisance at the temple and presented offerings to the temple priest on the occasion.
The Chief Minister took part in singing devotional songs along with the other devotees in the visuals.
Earlier, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had performed 'Rudrabhishek' at Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur on the occasion of Holi.
Holi, in Gorakhpur, is being celebrated on Tuesday.
He also extended his greetings to the people of the state on the occasion and wished for happiness and peace.
"There should be no discrimination anywhere. All the people should stay united. This is the message of Holi too," the Chief Minister said.
He also stressed the importance of eliminating discrimination in society and fostering unity for the strength and prosperity of the nation.
Emphasising the need to dissolve differences among people, the Chief Minister pointed out that active participation in national interests with a united spirit not only enhances the festive fervour but also contributes to long-term benefits for society.
The Chief Minister emphasised the importance of preserving the rich heritage of Holi, spanning thousands of years and rooted in epochs like Satyayug and passing it down to future generations.