Yogi govt develops dense forests
Mahakumbh Nagar: In preparation for Mahakumbh 2025, the Yogi government has taken significant steps to provide a clean and green environment for the millions of devotees expected to visit Prayagraj. Dense forests have been developed at various locations across the city to ensure pure air and a healthy atmosphere.
The Prayagraj Municipal Corporation has utilized the Japanese Miyawaki technique over the past two years to establish multiple oxygen banks, which have now transformed into lush green forests. These efforts have not only enhanced the greenery but also contributed to improving air quality, playing a crucial role in environmental conservation.
Dr. N.B. Singh, former Botany professor at Allahabad Central University and known as the “Greenery Guru,” highlighted the rising pollution and temperatures caused by urbanization. He emphasized that the Miyawaki technique is an excellent solution to these challenges.
According to Dr. Singh, the rapid growth of dense forests using this method helps reduce the temperature difference between day and night during summers. These forests also boost biodiversity, improve soil fertility, and create habitats for animals and birds. Additionally, large forests developed through this technique can lower the temperature by 4 to 7 degrees Celsius, offering significant environmental benefits.
The Prayagraj Municipal Corporation has planted trees at more than 10 locations in the city using the Japanese Miyawaki technique, covering an area of 55,800 square meters over the past two years. In the Naini Industrial Area alone, 1.2 lakh saplings have been planted.
The Miyawaki project in Prayagraj began modestly in 2020-21 and has since grown significantly. In 2023-24, the initiative reached a milestone with the plantation of 1,19,700 saplings of 63 species across 34,200 square meters in the Naini Industrial Area’s Nevada Samogar region.
This area, once filled with industrial waste and known for its foul odor and unsanitary conditions, has been transformed into a thriving green space.