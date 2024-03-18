Yogi govt to equip Uttar Pradesh Special Security Force with state-of-the-art weapons

The government of Uttar Pradesh led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is set to equip the Uttar Pradesh Special Security Force (UPSSF) with state-of-the-art weaponry. The government has granted administrative and financial approval exceeding Rs 23 crore for this purpose, the state government said in a press release. The allocated money will be utilised to procure a variety of modern firearms and equipment, including semi-automatic pistols, submachine guns, assault rifles, and other necessary gear for the UPSSF.

According to the Uttar Pradesh government's order dated March 14, it has been mandated that weapons and equipment must be procured by March 31. An administrative and financial approval totaling Rs 23,049,975 crore has been allocated for this purpose. It is specified that all purchases must be completed by the given deadline. Any remaining funds must be returned to the Treasury, and no additional purchases beyond the approved items are permitted.

"The allocated funds will be utilised to procure a variety of arms and equipment, comprising 465 automatic pistols, 1113 submachine guns, 330 assault rifles, 500 BR jackets, 500 BR helmets, 1714 polycarbonate shields, and 2025 polycarbonate batons. Emphasis has been placed on ensuring that all items are of high quality and practical utility," the press release said. Prior to procurement, the Uttar Pradesh Police Headquarters is mandated to verify and approve the departmental arrangements concerning the make, model, specifications, and quantities of the proposed equipment, aligning with functional requirements.

The Yogi government has recently decided to establish the sixth Uttar Pradesh Special Security Force (UPSSF) battalion in Ayodhya. Established in September 2020, the UPSSF was tasked with safeguarding state courts, prominent religious sites, and key establishments. Consequently, five battalions were formed in June 2021, stationed in Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Prayagraj, Mathura, and Saharanpur. Additionally, the inaugural battalion of the UPSSF is deployed in the Lucknow Metro.