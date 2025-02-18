Yogi holds dialogue with young entrepreneurs

Lucknow : Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Monday, highlighted how honoring India’s culture and traditions fosters unity and economic growth, as seen during the Mahakumbh. He noted that under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, cities like Ayodhya, Kashi, and Prayagraj have not only revived Indian culture but also significantly boosted the economy, showcasing India’s immense potential on the global stage.

Speaking at a ‘Dialogue with Young Entrepreneurs’ event on Monday, organized by Yuva Bharat Sanstha, the Chief Minister engaged with industrialists from Mumbai and challenged critics of Mahakumbh with facts. He posed a question to the entrepreneurs: “If an investment of Rs 7,500 crores by the Central and State governments can generate economic activity worth Rs 3 to Rs 3.5 lakh crores, isn’t it a wise investment?”

He further highlighted the world-class infrastructure of cities like Ayodhya, Prayagraj, Kashi, Chitrakoot, Gorakhpur, and Naimisharanya. Recalling past opposition to developmental projects such as road widening in Ayodhya, the construction of an international airport, and the Kashi Vishwanath Dham corridor, he noted that strong political will ensured their successful completion. “The impact is clear—Rs 700 crores in donations have been received for the Ram Janmabhoomi temple in just one year”, he remarked.

The Chief Minister also shared that, so far, 53 crore devotees have taken a sacred dip in Sangam during Mahakumbh, and the celebrations will continue for the next nine days. He underscored that this is a testament to India’s spiritual and economic strength.