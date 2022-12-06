Yogi presents supplementary budget of Rs 337.89 billion

Lucknow: In an attempt to accelerate efforts to achieve a $1 trillion economy goal, the Uttar Pradesh Government headed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath presented a supplementary budget of Rs 337.89 billion (Rs 3378954.67 lakh) in both houses of the state legislature on Monday.

Presented by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna on the first day of the winter session of the state legislature, the budget proposes Rs 140 billion (14,000 crore) for new schemes.

The supplementary budget also proposes Rs 2.96 billion (Rs 296 crore) for organizing the upcoming Global Investor Summit to be held in Uttar Pradesh in February 2023 and Rs 8.99 billion (Rs 899 crore) for Smart City project.

Furthermore, the supplementary budget proposes Rs 2 billion (Rs 200 crore) for Pradhan Mantri Gatishakti Yojana and Rs 1 billion (Rs 100 crore) for startups and incubators. The budget makes the highest provision of Rs 80 billion for industrial development authorities to develop private industrial parks and hubs.

Besides, the supplementary budget proposes Rs 5.21 billion for organizing Prayagraj Kumbh on a grand note and Rs 4 billion for the construction of court complexes in 10 districts under a pilot project.

Chief Minister Yogi's ambitious CM Fellowship scheme has also been taken care of in the budget, while financial proposals Have been made for furthering Swachh Bharat Mission, Amrit Yojana, Smart City and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

Moreover, the budget provides Rs 20 billion for the widening and strengthening of roads and Rs 3 billion for distribution of free tablets and smartphones to the youth. The budget proposes Rs 50 million (Rs 5 crore) for the establishment of a music college at Hariharpur in Azamgarh.