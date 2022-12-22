Yogi reviews Covid situation, asks officials to ramp up testing

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Thursday reviewed the COVID-19 situation in the state at a high-level meeting with officials, and directed them to monitor the new coronavirus variant, ramp up testing and conduct genome sequencing of fresh cases.

He also asked them to make people aware about wearing masks in crowded public places such as hospitals, buses, railway stations and markets. "It is possible that there may be an increase in new cases in the coming days, so we have to be alert. This is not the time to panic, but to be alert and careful," he said. According to a statement, the chief minister during the meeting with Team-9, a team of senior officials and ministers constituted for Covid-19 management, directed them to reactivate the Integrated Covid Command and Control Room (ICCC) and also activate the public address system.

The meeting comes in the wake of the sudden rise in cases in China and other countries over the past few days. The statement said the situation remains under control in Uttar Pradesh and the Covid positivity rate in December has been 0.01 per cent. The state currently has 62 active cases with no new infection being reported from 27,208 tests conducted in a 24-hour span. During the same period, 33 people recovered from the infection, the statement said. "The changing trend of Covid should be closely monitored. The Medical Education and Health Department should prepare with better coordination," he said, asking officials to maintain constant communication with the Union Health Ministry.

Adityanath said, "The new variant of Covid-19 should be continuously monitored. Whatever new cases are found, their genome sequencing should be done. Daily testing should be increased. People suffering from serious, incurable diseases, and the elderly will have to take special precautions."

In accordance with the spirit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mantra of "Jahan Bimar, Wahin Upchar" (providing sick people treatment closer to their homes), cooperation of village heads, Asha and Anganwadi workers should be taken to bolster the state's Covid response, he said.

"In the midst of Covid, large-scale work was done for the infrastructure development of the hospitals. ICUs, ventilators, and specialist doctors were deployed in every district. Ensure the functioning of medical equipment, proper availability of doctors, and paramedical staff in all hospitals. Be it rural or urban areas, every hospital should have adequate resources," Adityanath said.

He also asked them to create new posts of specialist doctors by examining the updated requirements of medical institutions and ensure availability of life-saving medicines in the state. Asking officials to improve the functioning of the Medical Supplies Corporation, he said the works of the department should be reviewed at the health minister level.

Uttar Pradesh is the most vaccinated state with about 39.06 crore doses given so far, the statement said, adding as 4.48 crore precaution doses have also been administered. In view of the new variant of coronavirus, the delivery of precaution doses should be expedited and people should be made aware about its utility, the statement said.