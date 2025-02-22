Yogi sarkar prepares for last bath of Mahashivratri

Mahakumbh Nagar: The Yogi government is preparing for the last important bath of Mahashivratri, to be held on February 26. On the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, State Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh and DGP Prashant Kumar reached Mahakumbh Nagar, reviewed the arrangements and gave directions to the officials.

Talking to the media, he said that they were making arrangements for better traffic control, crowd management and the last bath for the weekend i.e. Saturday and Sunday. The Yogi government is also closely monitoring elements involved in malicious attempts to spoil the atmosphere regarding Mahakumbh on social media. DGP Prashant Kumar said, “We are constantly monitoring this and so far, more than fifty FIRs have been registered.”

Manoj Kumar Singh and Prashant Kumar inspected the confluence ghats and gave necessary directions to the officials along with testing the cleanliness system.

So far, about 59 crore devotees have taken a dip in the world's largest religious-cultural gathering held on the banks of the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and the invisible Saraswati River.