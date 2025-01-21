Yogi to hold 14 rallies for BJP

New Delhi : Nearly few days ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls, BJP leader and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will hold 14 election rallies and public programmes in the national capital, starting from January 23, while campaigning for the party, sources said.

As per a top source in Delhi BJP, "UP CM Yogi Adityanath will play a crucial role in campaigning in Delhi for BJP. His presence as UP CM in Delhi will impact voters who belong to Uttar Pradesh. Yogi Adityanath will do 14 rallies and public programmes starting from January 23."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will engage with Bharatiya Janata Party booth-level workers in the national capital through the Namo application as part of the party's campaigning in the run-up to the Delhi Assembly elections.

The event will kick off with the slogan "Mera Booth Sabse Majboot" (My Booth is the Strongest). With voting in Delhi scheduled for February 5, Prime Minister Modi will address the Mera Booth Sabse Majboot program ahead of the elections.

On January 22 at 1 p.m., Prime Minister Modi will share key strategies for success with the party's booth workers in this campaign. He will directly communicate with booth workers, motivating them to ensure a victory for the party in Delhi.

Ahead of the polls, political parties have intensified their campaigns.

BJP has also ramped up its efforts to form the government, with leaders now actively participating in the campaigning.