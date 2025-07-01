You promote Sharia law, BJP talks Constitution: Gaurav Bhatia slams Tejashwi Yadav over Waqf law remark





New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia launched a scathing attack on RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav during a Press conference held at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi accusing him of promoting Sharia law and undermining the Constitution.

Bhatia criticised Yadav’s remarks on the Waqf Amendment Act and accused him and his party of disrespecting the Constitution and promoting communal politics.

Addressing the media, Bhatia said, "Those in Bihar who call themselves Samajwadis are, in reality, 'Namazwadis.' These 'Namazwadis' do not want Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar’s Constitution. They neither respect nor uphold it. What they truly want is Sharia law. They support practices like 'halal' and believe that only one particular religion should be empowered."

"If someone is opposing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of empowering Dalits, women, and backward communities, then it wouldn’t be wrong to say that it's the RJD and Tejashwi Yadav," he claimed.

Referring directly to Tejashwi Yadav’s reported comment about discarding the Waqf Amendment Act, Bhatia said, "The BJP will talk about the Constitution, while you promote Sharia. It is sad the way former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav said that the law passed by the Indian Parliament, the Waqf Amendment law, he will put it in the dustbin. Please tell me, did you ever read the Constitution? Do you even know the fundamental rules of the Constitution? A law that is passed in Parliament, approved by the Parliament, how can you even say that a state leader can throw it into the dustbin?"

He added, "This matter is already reserved in the Supreme Court. I want to ask Tejashwi ji, why is your behaviour so intolerant?"

Bhatia went on to compare the current RJD leadership with what he described as the era of 'Jungle Raj' under Lalu Prasad Yadav.

"'Jungle Raj' is just like Lalu and Tejashwi, the first rule of 'jungle raj' is that the Constitution and the law are torn apart. Dr. Ambedkar's Constitution is shredded and that is exactly what Tejashwi Yadav is doing while being in the Opposition. It is now clear that even though elections haven’t been announced yet, what’s on the minds of RJD, Tejashwi Yadav and Lalu Prasad Yadav? They want to play communal politics."

Concluding his remarks, Bhatia said the people of Bihar will reject such politics: "Bihar’s people will ensure that those who talk about putting a law in the dustbin and insult Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, their communal politics will be put in the dustbin instead."