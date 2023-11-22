Young Cricket Enthusiast Takes His Life In Bankura Following India's World Cup Defeat

Tragedy struck in Bankura, West Bengal, as a 23-year-old cricket aficionado, identified as Rahul Lohar, allegedly died by suicide on Sunday night. The incident occurred in the vicinity of Beliatore Cinema Hall, where Lohar resided. Known for his fervent passion for cricket, Lohar had taken leave to witness the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup final. Overwhelmed by grief after India's loss to Australia, he took the drastic step of hanging himself in his room.

Babu Uttam Sur, Lohar's son-in-law, provided insights into the heartbreaking event, revealing that Lohar, unable to cope with India's defeat, used a veil to take his own life at home when no one else was present.

Local authorities, upon being notified, promptly responded to the scene. Lohar's body was recovered and subsequently sent for post-mortem examination. Additional Superintendent of Police of Bankura, Siddharth Dorjee, stated that an investigation is underway, categorizing the incident as an unnatural death. The body has been dispatched to Bankura Sammilani Medical College and Hospital for further examination.

The devastating incident sheds light on the profound emotional impact sports outcomes can have on individuals, emphasizing the need for mental health awareness and support. The cricket world mourns not only the loss on the field but also the tragic consequence it had on a passionate fan's life.

It is worth noting that India's defeat to Australia in the CWC 2023 final, held in Ahmedabad, marked the end of the host team's undefeated streak in the tournament. The Australians achieved victory by chasing 241 runs in just 43 overs, with Travis Head delivering an outstanding performance, scoring 137 off 120 balls.