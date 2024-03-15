Youth held over ex-lover’s obscene photos

Jajpur: Panikoili police on Wednesday arrested a youth for allegedly sending obscene pictures to his former lover’s husband at Bada Baruneipada Nuagaon area in Jajpur district. The accused, Amit Kumar Das (29), is a resident of Pahanga village.

Amit was arrested after the 25-year-old woman approached the police and lodged a complaint against the accused last month. According to police, Amit fell in love with the girl three years ago. Amit had allegedly shot some of their intimate moments in his mobile camera. He maintained relationship with the girl on the pretext of marrying her. However, when he started putting pressure on the girl to marry him, the girl’s family did not agree and decided to get her married elsewhere. The girl married another youth in 2022.

The accused wanted to continue his relationship with the girl even after her marriage. When the girl refused, the accused sent the obscene photos to her husband. The victim filed a complaint against the accused with Panikoili police. The police registered a case. The accused fled from the area after the complaint was filed. However, police managed to nab him from Chennai. “As the accused was on the run soon after the complaint was filed against him, we were tracking his mobile phone. We located him in Padur area in Chennai last week. A team of police went to Chennai and nabbed him from Padur,” said Biswaranjan Das, Investigating Officer of Panikoili police station. The accused was forwarded to the court and later remanded in judicial custody after his bail plea was rejected.