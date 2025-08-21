Youth killed by unknown assailants in Kaushambi

Kaushambi: A 20-year-old man was killed by unidentified assailants here, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Rakthkhan village when some people lured Ankool into an abandoned house and attacked him with sharp-edged weapons, leaving him seriously injured.

He was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead, said SDM of Chail Abhishek Singh.

According to some local residents, the victim had married a woman from the same village recently, a union opposed by her family.

Singh said the victim’s parents, who work in Mumbai, are on their way back to the village. A formal complaint will be registered after their arrival.

A 60-year-old man was found murdered with his throat slit in a village here on Wednesday, prompting police to launch an investigation. Superintendent of Police Chiranjeev Nath Sinha said that the body of Chob Singh was recovered from the fields in Gohana village under Sasni police station.