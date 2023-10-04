  • Menu
Youth shot at by unidentified gunmen in J&K's Anantnag

Youth shot at by unidentified gunmen in J&K’s Anantnag
A youth was shot at and critically injured on Wednesday by unidentified gunmen in J&K’s Anantnag district.

Srinagar: A youth was shot at and critically injured on Wednesday by unidentified gunmen in J&K’s Anantnag district.

Official sources identified the youth as Sahil Bashir Dar, who was shot at and injured in Wanihama area of Anantnag district.

They said that the youth belonged to Watrigam Dialgam and is a class 10 student in Wanihama.

“He has been shifted to hospital and the area has been cordoned-off for searches,” sources said.

