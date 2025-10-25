Youth succumbs to injuries after being thrashed in Noida

A 20-year-old youth died on Friday while undergoing treatment at a Delhi hospital, days after he was attacked during a birthday celebration outside his home in Greater Noida’s Rabupura area, police said. Two men have been arrested in connection with the incident that occurred on the night of October 15 in Mohalla Ambedkar.

According to police, Aniket and his uncle, Sumit, were celebrating a birthday at Syed Pokhar when a group of youths allegedly attacked them with sticks, leaving them both seriously injured. They were initially admitted to a nearby hospital and later referred to Delhi due to their critical condition. Aniket succumbed to his injuries on Friday, triggering protests by locals, who blocked the road demanding strict action against the accused, the police said.