Youth urged to avail Central govt schemes

Guntur: Union Minister of State for Rural Development, Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan urged youth to utilise Central Government schemes, explore entrepreneurship and startup opportunities, and contribute to the nation’s growth. He stated that every village and every family must become part of the Atma Nirbhar Bharat movement, ensuring India’s journey toward self-reliance with collective participation. He addressed the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat-Sankalp Abhiyan’ programme organised at LVR Club here on Tuesday in which prominent citizens, industrialists, youth, women’s association representatives and BJP leaders participated actively. The event was held with the theme “Development through Self-Reliance – Progress through Indigenous Innovation.”

Speakers explained that the main objective of the campaign is to spread awareness about Central Government schemes leading India towards self-reliance. Chouhan emphasised strengthening the rural economy, promoting self-employment and empowering women. He highlighted key areas such as Mission Watershed Rejuvenation, agricultural modernisation and sustainable development. Union Minister of State for Rural Development Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, BJP state official spokesman Valluri Jayaprakash Narayana, AP Brahmin Welfare Corporation director Velagaleti Gangadhar, BJP, TDP, JSP leaders, advocates, entrepreneurs were present.