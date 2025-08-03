Live
- Tharoor Declares VP Election Outcome Predetermined As BJP's Numerical Advantage Makes Victory Inevitable
- Sadhvi Pragya Receives Hero's Welcome In Bhopal Following Malegaon Blast Acquittal, Alleges Congress Conspiracy
- Kashmir Counter-Terror Operation Claims Six Militant Lives As Security Forces Intensify Anti-Terror Campaign
- Eyewitness Files Complaint Over Illegal Burial Practices As Police Records Destruction Sparks Mass Burial Investigation
- B’desh immigrants living illegally sent back: Saini
- Man rescued after being swept away in Krishna river in Nagarkurnool
- Jacqueline on pole dancing: Extremely difficult but worth it
- The Unseen Power
- SheExports in Hyderabad: Empowering women entrepreneurs to scale globally
- Debina Bonnerjee shares glimpses of what her life is like these days
Youth's intellectual growth key to 'Viksit Arunachal': DyCM
Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein has emphasised that empowering the youth with knowledge, opportunity, and a clear vision is vital for building a 'Viksit Arunachal'.
Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein has emphasised that empowering the youth with knowledge, opportunity, and a clear vision is vital for building a 'Viksit Arunachal'.
Speaking at the zonal final of the second edition of the 'Battle of Minds' quiz competition here on Saturday evening, the deputy chief minister emphasised the government's unwavering commitment to nurturing a skilled, confident, and intellectually vibrant young generation.
Organised by the state Youth Affairs department, the event saw enthusiastic participation from 343 school teams, up from just 53 in the first edition, reflecting the rising intellectual curiosity and competitive spirit among students.
Commending the department for curating such an impactful platform, Mein said the initiative is not only about quizzing but also about instilling leadership qualities, collaborative learning, and academic excellence.
"Today's quizzers are tomorrow's leaders. I encourage each of you to dream big, stay disciplined, and pursue your goals with clarity and determination," he told the students.
The Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya (VKV) team from Chimpu, near here, emerged as the winner of the zonal final and was felicitated by the deputy chief minister.
The DyCM congratulated all participants for their spirited involvement and extended best wishes to the zonal champions from all six zones, who will compete in the state-level semi-finals and finals scheduled for August and September.
State Sports and Youth Affairs minister Kento Jini, Namsai MLA Chau Zingnu Namchoom, Sports and Youth Affairs Secretary Abu Tayeng, Director of Sports Tadar Appa, and Director of Youth Affairs Ramesh Linggi were also present at the event.