Youth's intellectual growth key to 'Viksit Arunachal': DyCM

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein has emphasised that empowering the youth with knowledge, opportunity, and a clear vision is vital for building a 'Viksit Arunachal'.

Speaking at the zonal final of the second edition of the 'Battle of Minds' quiz competition here on Saturday evening, the deputy chief minister emphasised the government's unwavering commitment to nurturing a skilled, confident, and intellectually vibrant young generation.

Organised by the state Youth Affairs department, the event saw enthusiastic participation from 343 school teams, up from just 53 in the first edition, reflecting the rising intellectual curiosity and competitive spirit among students.

Commending the department for curating such an impactful platform, Mein said the initiative is not only about quizzing but also about instilling leadership qualities, collaborative learning, and academic excellence.

"Today's quizzers are tomorrow's leaders. I encourage each of you to dream big, stay disciplined, and pursue your goals with clarity and determination," he told the students.

The Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya (VKV) team from Chimpu, near here, emerged as the winner of the zonal final and was felicitated by the deputy chief minister.

The DyCM congratulated all participants for their spirited involvement and extended best wishes to the zonal champions from all six zones, who will compete in the state-level semi-finals and finals scheduled for August and September.

State Sports and Youth Affairs minister Kento Jini, Namsai MLA Chau Zingnu Namchoom, Sports and Youth Affairs Secretary Abu Tayeng, Director of Sports Tadar Appa, and Director of Youth Affairs Ramesh Linggi were also present at the event.