YS Jagan participates in Minority Welfare Day event, says govt. supported them in all ways

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy participated in a program held in Guntur on the occasion of Minority Welfare Day. On this occasion CM YS Jagan said that 'Today is National Education Day and also Minority Welfare Day and recalled the services of Moulana Abdul Kalam Azad on 135 the birth anniversary.

He said that YSR was the first to provide reservation for all the poor among the Muslims. He said that the late leader took one step forward for the welfare of the minorities and opined that he would continue the same. "I am proud to be the son of a great leader and doing justice to minorities in all ways from giving nominated posts to welfare schemes; We have given the post of Deputy Chief Minister to a minority and an opportunity to four people as MLC. The post of Deputy Chairman of the Legislative Council has been allotted to a minority," YS Jagan said.

He said that the government has provided Rs.10,309 crore through DBT to minorities in three years and another Rs. 10,000 crores have been provided through other schemes. "While Chandrababu government gave Rs.2,665 crores to minorities in five years, we have given more than Rs.20,000 crores in three years," he said adding that every Muslim should be educated and has to compete with the world. He said steps are being taken to protect the Waqf properties and already acquired Rs. 580 acres of alienated land.