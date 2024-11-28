Yuva Sangam Phase 5: Students delegation from Bihar reaches IIT Dharwad

Bengaluru: A delegation of 44 students from varied higher education institutions from Bihar reached IIT Dharwad, Karnataka as a part of the fifth phase of the Government’s ambitious cultural and educational endeavour the ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat YuvaSangam’ programme.

While CU of Bihar is the nodal institute from Bihar, IIT Dharwad is the nodal institute from Karnataka. The delegate members will stay in IIT Dharwad from 26th Nov-1st Dec 2024. They were warmly welcomed by Prof. Venkappayya R. Desai, Director, IIT Dharwad; Prof. Ramjee Repaka, Dean (Student Welfare) and his team; and Prof. Dhiraj V. Patil, Dean (Faculty Welfare).

Through this visit, the emphasis will be on increasing the exchange of rich culture, tradition and ideas between the two states. Further promotion of tourism, tradition, progress, technology and mutual contact are also part of the agenda.

As part of the itinerary, the student delegate will visit Akshaya Patra Foundation, TATA Motors plant, Kishkinda temple Hampi, Khadi Gram Udyog, Central Village Pottery Institute Khanapur, Kittur Fort, Beach visit at Murudeshwar among others.

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi had proposed the idea for a sustained people-to-people connect during the Rashtriya Ekta Divas held on 31st October 2015 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Subsequently, Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat (EBSB) programme was launched on 31st October 2016, in order to promote engagement and mutual understanding between people of different states and union territories.

Twenty eminent institutions across India have been identified for Phase V of Yuva Sangam during which participants from these states/ UTs, led by the nodal higher education institute (HEI) of the state/UT, respectively, will be visiting their paired state/ UTs. Yuva Sangam will promote multi-dimensional exposure in five broad areas – the 5 Ps viz; Paryatan (Tourism), Parampara (Traditions), Pragati (Development), Paraspar Sampark (People-to-people connect), and Prodyogiki (Technology).

The previous phases of Yuva Sangam have witnessed massive enthusiasm with registrations crossing 44,000 in the last Phase. Till date, 4,795 youth across India have participated in 114 tours in various phases of Yuva Sangam (including the pilot phase in 2022).