Zero complaints by political parties despite Oppn criticism; 23,557 plaints by voters: ECI data

Despite facing sustained criticism from Opposition parties over the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process in Bihar, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has reported that it has not received a single complaint from political parties regarding claims and objections to the draft electoral roll. However, voters submitted 23,557 claims and objections for inclusion or exclusion in the draft rolls.

According to the ECI’s daily bulletin on April 14 covering the period from August 1 (3 P.M.) to August 14 (9 A.M), political parties had appointed as many as 1,60,813 Booth Level Agents (BLAs).

The list includes Rashtriya Janata Dal (47,506), Bharatiya Janata Party (53,338), Janata Dal (United) (36,550) and Indian National Congress (17,549) BLAs among others.

None of the parties, especially the Opposition has submitted any claims and objections.

However, individual electors submitted 23,557 claims and objections for inclusion or exclusion in the draft rolls, of which 741 have already been disposed after the mandatory verification period.

Additionally, 87,966 applications were received from new voters aged 18 and above, including six submitted through BLAs.

The ECI clarified that under existing rules, claims and objections are handled by the concerned Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) or Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs) after a seven-day verification period.

Importantly, no name can be deleted from the draft rolls published on August 1 without a formal “speaking order” following due enquiry and providing the concerned individual an opportunity to be heard.

The absence of formal complaints by political parties stands in sharp contrast to the repeated public allegations by Opposition parties accusing the poll panel of bias and procedural lapses in voter roll management.

Data indicate that while parties are actively engaging in the claims and objections process, they are not formally contesting the integrity or fairness of the exercise before the ECI.