The Heart of the Game: Behind India’s Push for Glory at the World Transplant Games

When Team India returned from the 2023 World Transplant Games in Perth with 35 medals, it wasn’t just a sporting achievement—it was a landmark moment for the transplant community in India. The athletes, all organ recipients or donors, were welcomed home with pride and celebration, their stories featured across national media. They had competed not just for medals, but to show what’s possible after transplant—and they did it with heart.

Now, the road to the 2025 Games in Dresden, Germany, has begun. This time, the ambition is greater. The team is larger, more diverse, and better prepared. Over 200 hopefuls signed up, and after months of selection and preparation, 60 athletes will travel to represent India. Among them are men and women from across the country competing in disciplines ranging from track and field, badminton, cycling, and swimming to golf, archery, pétanque, tennis, table tennis, and, for the first time—football, volleyball, and basketball.

More Than a Team, A Movement

Behind this extraordinary group is a growing national movement supporting transplant sport in India. At the centre of this effort is Sunayana Singh, CEO of ORGAN India, an initiative of the Parashar Foundation, which serves as India’s official member of the World Transplant Games Federation.

The group has helped shape the vision for Team India—not just in organizing logistics, but in building a platform that encourages recipients to embrace sport and live active, fulfilling lives. Their goal is twofold: to give transplant athletes a global stage and to raise awareness about the need for organ donation in India.

Over the past year, three national training camps were organized to prepare the athletes for international competition. Two of these were held in collaboration with Team India’s training partner, Manav Rachna University and the Manav Rachna Sports Science Center in Faridabad. There, athletes underwent comprehensive programs that included technical coaching, psychological support, nutritional guidance, and full physical assessments. In addition, a specialized athletics camp led by coach Amit Khanna was conducted in Delhi, focusing on performance and discipline-specific skills. Beyond training, these camps played a vital role in building team spirit and fostering a sense of unity among the participants.

A National Effort

The momentum reached new heights earlier this year with the 5th ROTTO PGIMER Transplant Games, held at the Sector 7 Sports Complex in Chandigarh. A collaboration between PGIMER Chandigarh, ORGAN India, ROTTO North, and the Indian Society of Transplant Surgeons, the event brought together over 300 participants—recipients, donors, families, and supporters—from more than 15 states.

It was the first time that transplant athletes in India competed in a multi-sport event featuring competitive categories like badminton, athletics, and pétanque. Athletes used this platform as a stepping stone toward the World Transplant Games, testing their skills in front of a national audience.

Equally powerful was the presence of donor families, honored for their life-saving decisions. Their stories stood as a reminder of the real meaning behind these Games: the precious second chance that organ donation offers.

The event drew national attention, with dignitaries including former Indian Hockey Captain Rajpal Singh, NOTTO Director Dr. Anil Kumar, and leading figures from India’s transplant and medical communities attending. The games were a logistical and emotional triumph, made possible by careful coordination and many weeks of behind-the-scenes planning by the teams.

The Road to Dresden

As the Dresden Games approach, the scale of India’s involvement is bigger than ever. With new team sports included and a high number of qualified participants, the preparation has grown more complex. Visas, travel, accommodation, and medical approvals—all must be arranged with precision.

Thankfully, support has come from many corners. Sponsors across the globe have also been notably cooperative, streamlining the visa process with group appointments to make it easier for athletes and their families.

Still, the financial demands of participation remain high! But organizations continue to fundraise to ensure that everyone who has earned their place on the team can make the journey.

As the athletes continue their final months of training, they do so not only with medals in mind but with a shared purpose. Each athlete represents a story of survival, strength, and generosity—a testament to the possibility of life after transplant and the gift of organ donation.

When Team India walks into the opening ceremony in Dresden in 2025, it will be more than just a delegation—it will be a symbol. A symbol of what is possible when individuals, communities, and organizations come together with one goal: to support life after transplant and to spread the message that organ donation saves lives.