105-year-old Women sets 100 mm record, wins Gold: Wish to know her diet?
Age is just a number, a 105-year-old lady named Rambai from Haryana has set a new record by being the senior most or oldest one to win gold by Sprinting in a 100 m race in mere 45.40 seconds at the National Open Masters Athletics Championships in Vadodara, Gujarat.
when asked the secret of her victory, she told that, she has churma, dahi and doodh.
The women had taken part in the above-100 category. She had to run alone because of lack of participants in her age bracket. Here video has become viral on the social media.
She is pure Vegetarian; she is particular of having around 250 grams of ghee daily and 500 gm of curd. She also drinks around 500ml of pure milk twice a day. She likes to have bajre ki roti and does not prefer much eat rice. Revealed Sharmila Sangwan, Rambai's granddaughter.