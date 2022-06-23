105-year-old Women sets 100 mm record, wins Gold: Wish to know her diet?

Age is just a number, a 105-year-old lady named Rambai from Haryana has set a new record by being the senior most or oldest one to win gold by Sprinting in a 100 m race in mere 45.40 seconds at the National Open Masters Athletics Championships in Vadodara, Gujarat.



This is incredible ! 105 years old Super Grandma sprints new 100m record at National Open Masters Athletics Championship. #Rambai ran alone as there was no competitor above 85.#Vadodara #yogaday2022 #YogaForHumanity pic.twitter.com/VC0jKj14qg — Piyush Goyal (@goyalpp) June 21, 2022

when asked the secret of her victory, she told that, she has churma, dahi and doodh.



The women had taken part in the above-100 category. She had to run alone because of lack of participants in her age bracket. Here video has become viral on the social media.

She is pure Vegetarian; she is particular of having around 250 grams of ghee daily and 500 gm of curd. She also drinks around 500ml of pure milk twice a day. She likes to have bajre ki roti and does not prefer much eat rice. Revealed Sharmila Sangwan, Rambai's granddaughter.