13 Years Old Girl Holds Two Guinness World Records For Wind Tunnel, Helping Her Regaining Her Confidence

Fuyuki Kono, a 13-year-old Japanese schoolgirl, decided to enter a wind tunnel facility in Saitama, Japan, on July 23, 2021, attempted two records in order to rebuild her confidence and hold the Guinness World Record. The two records include the most front split rotations in one minute. The other is the most 360 horizontal rotations in a minute in the wind tunnel as an individual.



Following Fuyuki's 10-month study abroad in Australia in 2018, she had her first indoor skydiving adventure. She subsequently competed in the 2019 Australian Open Indoor Skydiving Championships in Sydney, where she achieved the Freestyle Kids Intermediate category. Fuyuki intended to compete in more overseas contests because Japan does not have a huge indoor skydiving community, so she possibly decided to study in Australia long-term starting in 2020.



Fuyuki broke the record for one of the most forward split spins in a wind tunnel in one minute, spinning 78 times, and for the highest 360 horizontal spins in a wind tunnel in one minute as an ndividual, spinning 60 times.

The pandemic had ruined a lot of things including her confidence level as she was not able to compete anymore that leads to lose her confidence level.

Mr. Kobayashi, Fuyuki's indoor sky diving teacher, suggested if she would consider pursuing some world records, and that was the turning point in her recuperation. She wanted to take on this world-record-breaking challenge to build his confidence and demonstrate that indoor skydiving is a fun activity. Fuyuki put in two to three months of practise before taking the test.

Fuyuki also bnoted that her parents were quite supportive of her during the preparations for the effort. She intends to develop her skills even more now that she has two records under her belt.

She also explained that she is not completely over it but is far better now and had regained a lot of confidence.



