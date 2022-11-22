45-Year-Old Woman Is The First Solo Cyclist To Travel The Length Of India From West To East

A 45-year-old mother of two has become the first woman solo bicycle to ride across India from the West to the East, demonstrating once more that age is just a number. Preeti Maske overcame a number of obstacles while cycling from the Gujarati border to Arunachal Pradesh over a distance of roughly 4,000 kilometres.

None of these, however, diminished her efforts, and in just 14 days, she had successfully cycled through the states of Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Assam, and Arunachal Pradesh.

Preeti Maske, who lives in Pune, started cycling to fight depression and illnesses associated with ageing. She cycled from West to East India five years into the sport to raise awareness of organ donation on behalf of RebirthThrust.org. A sport she took up to deal with her problems in a healthy way developed into an adventure for a greater purpose.

In the first ten days, she cycled for around 350 miles, averaging 19 hours on the saddle. As the days went by and she continued to ride, it became increasingly difficult for her to keep up because of her lack of sleep.

Ghanshyam Raghuwanshi, the expedition's chief crew, thought she would cancel the remaining ride at the elevated places, but she got back up with some massage and stretching exercises.

She managed to travel 3,995 km in 13 days, 19 hours, and 12 minutes while being followed by a five-person crew in a car. Kibithu is located in Arunachal Pradesh, close to the Chinese border. She accomplished this feat by being the first woman to cycle solo from West to East across the nation in fewer than 14 days.