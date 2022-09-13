73-Year-Old Keralan Woman Writes A True Story And Sits For The Class 10 Exam

At the Cherthala Government HSS centre on Monday, 73-year-old theatrical and film star Leena Antony took the Malayalam tenth equivalent exam sponsored by the State Literacy Mission. She said that the test was simple. Eighty percent of the questions could be attended. She was able to study effectively since she had a tendency of memorising lines from plays and movies.

She and her late husband, K L Antony, costarred in the Malayalam movie "Maheshinte Prathikaram," which made them famous. Later, she appeared in "Jo and Jo," "Makal," and other films as an actor. She started a career in acting as a child artist and stayed in the industry for many decades before shr was forced to leave her studies at the age of 13 due to her father's passing.

Furthermore, she later got married to Antony and never gave formal education another thought. After Antony passed away two years ago, her daughter-in-law Maya Krishnan urged me to pick up her studies once more.