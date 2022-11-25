A 56-Year-Old Woman Became An Inspiration Lifting Heavy Things In Saree

The internet is exploding with videos of a 56-year-old Chennai woman demonstrating how to age gracefully and robustly. Women in particular overlook their health demands as they become older until it is absolutely vital to take care of them. This woman changed the narrative by sharing her motivational tale and how she maintains her fitness despite health issues that come with advancing age.

Age is simply a number, as this 56-year-old woman who is lifting weights while wearing a saree continues to demonstrate. Four years after she began going to the gym at the age of 52, she has become an inspiration to many people.

A social networking page called Humans of Madras initially posted her story, but they withheld her identify. She began experiencing terrible knee and leg discomfort at the age of 52, which persisted despite numerous trips to doctors and pharmacies. Her son started researching various treatment options when she showed no signs of alleviation from her joint problems. He decided to take her to the gym and try out exercises after futile research on the subject.

She started going to the gym and started with simple lower body exercises while being accompanied by her daughter-in-law. She made a conscious effort to continue being physically active every minute after that.

She went through a painful experience that inspired her son to open his own gym. By doing so, he made sure that his mother could access the gym whenever she wanted and that she would have no more excuses.

Furthermore, the staff members can be seen cheering the woman after her workout in the posted video. Even the post's comment area, which has received more than 1,15,000 likes, reflects this cheer. Many people were affected by her narrative, so the page decided to perform a thorough analysis of her gym experience. In the follow-up article, she acknowledged her appreciation and mentioned that she later competed in a Powerlifting competition while once more donning the unusual saree.