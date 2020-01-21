A Girl has Refuses to Attend Cousin's Wedding: Reason Charged Entry Fee

A 19-year-old student was asked to pay $50 as an entry fee by the bride to be added in the "exclusive guest list." So, she refused to attend her cousin's wedding after this.

Have you ever paid an entry fee to attend a wedding? Well, in the US an incident was recently reported regarding the same.

A 19-year-old student was asked to pay $50 as an entry fee by the bride to be added in the "exclusive guest list." So, she refused to attend her cousin's wedding after this, the Sun reported.

A student, who didn't want to be named anywhere, on Reddit has posted a storey in which she has expressed her rage over the bride's strange idea of making guests pay.

The bride said to be counted as an exclusive guest list, the invitees need to transfer her payment through Venmo which is a digital payment portal.

The girl said that when she rebuffed the bride she has been called "cheap and rude" by her aunt. "Now everyone thinks I'm being ridiculous and cheap," she added.

However, there were many Reddit users to support the student and shared the story.

A Reddit user wrote, "Why can't they stay within their budget and not expect guests to pay for their big day?"

Another one said, "Wow. The privilege of bridal couples is inexcusable. None of my family would show up."