A Newborn Wins The Covid-19 Fight After Ten Days On The Ventilator 

On Wednesday, May 12, an infant baby girl, Gudiya of one month who was fighting from the COVID defeated the virus and went back to her home respectively. The girl was born in a hospital in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, to Preeti Agarwal (29) and Ankit Agarwal (32). She was later admitted to Bhubaneswar's Jagannath Hospital.

Last month, a newborn girl, Gudiya from Bhubaneswar tested positive for COVID after a few weeks of her birth. The girl was admitted to Jagannath Hospital. At the very young age of one month, she was put on ventilator support to fight against the virus.

After a battle of 10 days, she won the struggle against the virus and defeated it. The case was handled by Dr. Arjit Mohapatra, the neonatologist who states that the infant fought her battle for the past three weeks and had won it. She was one of the youngest COVID survivors, reportedNews18.





One month old Gudia, who got infected by #Covid19 recovers fully after 10 days on ventilator in a hospital in #Bhubaneswar. Nothing short of a miracle, says Dr Arjit Mohapatra who treated her.#IndiaFightsCOVID19 pic.twitter.com/Duaxejf3Re — SUSHIL PANDEY (@sushilemedia) May 14, 2021





Sushil Pandey tweeted about the miracle and spread positivity among people and tried encouraging people to increase their willpower who are sufferers of the virus as well.

According to the doctor, when the baby was brought to them, she had a high fever, was not eating well, was having seizures, and was in extreme respiratory distress. They eventually placed her on a ventilator after many forms of treatment or procedures.

He went on to say that the baby had been given Remdesivir and other antibiotics. Since there is no study on Remdesivir's effects on newborns, doctors continued to use it with the parents' permission. He recalled it as a, "it was a matter of life and death for the infant".

The other member of the family also developed symptoms of COVID and after being diagnosed each and everyone tested positive for the virus.