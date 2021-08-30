A Vegan Speed Eater Holds Four New Guinness World Record

After some difficulty with the banana skin, he was able to chomp down on the banana and set the record with a time of 37.782 seconds.

Mike then decided to relieve his thirst by drinking a litre of tomato sauce.

He set the record for the fastest time to swallow one litre of tomato sauce using a straw, clocking in at 1 minute 32.54 seconds.

Then he set a new record for the most almonds consumed in a minute, eating 32 almonds in a minute.

Finally, he tried to break the world record for eating a head of lettuce in the quickest time possible. In a world-record-breaking time of 1 minute 31.053 seconds, he devoured the mound of salad greens.

Mike also boasts a slew of heat-related records, the most recent of which is the fastest time to eat three Carolina Reaper chillies in a single sitting (9.72 seconds).

Some of his records were including 246 grammes of Bhut Jolokia chilli peppers consumed in two minutes (8.67 oz), 97 grammes of Bhut Jolokia chilli peppers consumed in one minute (3.42 oz) and 9.75 seconds is the fastest time to devour three Bhut Jolokia chillies.

His ambition is to set a Guinness World Record for the most Carolina peppers consumed in one minute. For some reason, he believe it would be wonderful to just pound them down in a minute and create a record.

Despite having eight world records under his belt, Mike seemed to be just getting started. We can't wait to see what record he will set next. Mike wants to take on some more typical food challenges, but with a vegan twist, despite the fact that his most recent album is fairly veggie-heavy.

Mike Jack (Canada) hosts the YouTube show Mike Jack Eats Heat, in which he competes in spicy food challenges.

ready to take on some strange speedeating tasks, dressed in his regular attempt outfit of a headband and a tank top. Mike, a vegan, replaced the hot peppers in his current speedeating challenge with something less spicy. He was

He liked to dress as though I'm taking part in a sporting event. He was wearing a tank top and a headband in case he get sweaty while eating all those peppers.

He enjoyed raising awareness for competitive eating as a sport who knows, maybe one day it will be included in the Olympics! It's also quite amusing and stylish.

Jamie Jack (Canada), his wife, was there to support and encourage him as usual.

His initial attempt was to eat a banana in the quickest time possible (no hands). This record is especially difficult because the banana must be peeled without using hands and is included in the time.







