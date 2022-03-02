An Indian Restaurant In Kyiv Became Lifeline For More Than 70 people

Throughout the difficult time, an Indian restaurant in Kyiv has become a lifeline for Indian students and Ukrainian nationals, supplying them free meals and is providing them shelter.



As per sources, since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Saathiya restaurant has provided safe haven to at least 70 people. Because to its location in the basement of Chokolivs'kyi Boulevard, the restaurant's owner, Manish Dave, claims that the cafe has turned into a bomb shelter.



People dashed to the restaurant with their luggage as explosives burst all around them. Those seeking shelter at the restaurant were provided with free meals.

Manish Dave, the restaurant's owner, explained that the large number of Ukrainian nationals have also arrived to his establishment, seeking to find safety. Since it is located in the basement, the restaurant now functions as a bomb shelter and they are feeding everyone.

The restaurant owner's act of kindness was also shared on Twitter by a handle called Good, which also uploaded pictures of the restaurant and said that the man named Manish Dave has turned his restaurant into a shelter for over 125 vulnerable people in Ukraine. He and his team cook food and put their lives on the line in pursuit of rations for everyone. More people like Manish Dave are needed in the world.

However, as the situation worsens, Dave is concerned that they may run out of food. He explained that they havee been keeping track of the remaining rations. We now have enough rice and flour to last four to five days, but we still need to stock up on vegetables and other essentials. Between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m., movement is restricted.

On Friday, when the markets reopened for a limited time, the restaurant stocked up on veggies, milk, and rice. Saathiya restaurant was known to be a favourite gathering spot for the country's Indian students prior to the Russian invasion.

Indian students who have become stuck in Ukraine have appealed to the Indian government for help. Unsettling footage emerged showing Indian students fleeing Ukraine being severely abused by border guards. Indians sit on a road near the Ukraine-Poland border in a video apparently filmed by a student. Border agents may be seen kicking and bullying pupils in the video. Many students near the Ukraine-Poland border have posted videos on social media stating that Ukrainian troops and police are driving them back into Ukraine by firing in the air and attempting to drive their cars into crowds.