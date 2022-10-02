Aravalli To Be Developed As World's Second Largest Safari Park

According to the state administration, the Aravalli range will be transformed into the second-largest jungle safari park. The government intends to build the 10,000-acre themed safari park in the Aravalli range, which will also include a portion of the districts of Gurugram and Nuh.



According to a government statement, this initiative will be the biggest of its kind ever. It added that the proposed Aravalli park would be five times larger and contain a large herpetarium, aviary/bird park, four zones for big cats, a sizable area for herbivores, a section for exotic animal birds, an underwater world, nature trails, visitors, tourism zones, botanical gardens, and biomes including equatorial, tropical, coastal, and desert, among others

The largest artfully curated safari park outside of Africa is now located in Sharjah. The Sharjah Safari, which debuted in February 2022, spans over 2,000 acres.

As per the government, Haryana and Union Minister for Forest, Environment, and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav visited Sharjah Safari to discuss this. Numerous bird, wild animal, and butterfly species can be found in the Aravalli mountain region. 180 species of birds, 15 species of mammals, 29 species of aquatic animals and reptiles, and 57 species of butterflies were discovered in the Aravalli range, according to a statement from the Haryana government.