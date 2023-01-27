Archaeologists Found Hidden Ruins Of Roman-Era City in Egypt

In the centre of the southern city of Luxor, archaeologists from Egypt claimed to have found a 1,800-year-old "complete residential metropolis from the Roman-era."

As per Mostafa Waziri, the head of Egypt's Supreme Council of Antiquities, the city is the "oldest and most significant city found on the eastern bank of Luxor" and dates to the second and third centuries. He added that archaeologists found "a number of residential buildings," "two pigeon towers," and "a number of metal workshops."

Researchers discovered a collection of pots, utensils, and "bronze and copper Roman coins" inside the workshops.It is an uncommon archaeological discovery in Egypt, where excavations are typically of temples and tombs, notably on Luxor's west bank where the well-known Valley of the Queens and Valley of the Kings lie.

Meanwhile, authorities declared the discovery of a 3,000-year-old "lost golden city" on Luxor's west bank in April 2021. The archaeological team referred to it as "the largest" ancient Egyptian city ever found.Critics claim that the surge of excavations has given priority to discoveries that will attract media attention over rigorous scholarly investigation. The discovery, however, have been a crucial part of Egypt's efforts to resurrect its crucial tourism sector following years of political upheaval as well as following the COVID-19 outbreak.

The government's plans, the centrepiece of which is the Grand Egyptian Museum's long-delayed opening at the base of the Giza pyramids, aim to bring in 30 million visitors annually by 2028, up from 13 million before the pandemic.