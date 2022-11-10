Archeologist Found Tunnel Underneath Egyptian Temple

West of Alexandria, near the ancient city of Taposiris Magna, archaeologists in Egypt have found a rock tunnel under the Taposiris Magna Temple. A number of artefacts, including money, headless statues, and statues of gods, were discovered in the tunnel, which is 13 metres below the surface of the land.

The University of Santo Domingo's Egyptian and Dominican archaeological mission, which was led by Dr. Kathleen Martinez, called the tunnel's discovery a "geometric miracle." The tunnel is 1,305 metres long and around 2 metres high, according to a statement from the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities.

The Jubilinos Tunnel in Greece is similar to this tunnel's architectural style, according to Dr. Martinez, but this one is longer. The Taposiris Magna temple's archaeology is complicated, though, as some of it is submerged beneath the Mediterranean Sea and it has seen multiple earthquakes over the years.

Martinez expressed her conviction that the tunnel could lead to the tomb of Cleopatra, the Egyptian queen, and Mark Antony, her lover; even while she acknowledged that the likelihood of this happening was 1%, she said it would still be "the most important find" of the century.

When Octavian, Caesar's heir, who was vying for control of the Roman empire at the time, defeated Cleopatra and Mark Antony in a battle in Greece, they both perished. Despite the fact that their graves were never discovered, some think the two committed suicide.

When Octavian, Caesar's heir, who was vying for control of the Roman empire at the time, defeated Cleopatra and Mark Antony in a battle in Greece, they both perished. Despite the fact that their graves were never discovered, some think the two committed suicide.