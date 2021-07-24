'Break The Record' Gives Opportunity To Kids To Hold A New Guinness World Record

Break the Record is a new YouTube Originals show in which kids take on tremendous tasks in the hopes of breaking a Guinness World Record. Three kids are taken under the wing of a new professional athlete in each episode, who will guide them as they prepare for their toughest task yet to set their own world record.



To succeed, the youngsters will need to acquire a variety of abilities, like elevated beam sprinting, lifting swiss balls, and sliding as far as possible. When attempting to break records at dizzying heights, they'll have to confront their phobias.

On July 22, the first two episodes were on our YouTube channel, or on the YouTube Kids app which people can watch and witness.

https://youtu.be/dgT6-PeyZMw

Ryan Luney, a parkour athlete, firebreather, and five-time Guinness World Record holder, is featured in the first episode. He'll be honing the children's parkour abilities in the hopes of breaking the world record for the fastest ascent and descent of an elevated beam.

In the second episode, Olympic gold winner Greg Rutherford assists the kids in setting a new world record for the farthest distance traveled on a plastic water slide with a single push. Whereas, the third and fourth episodes will be available to watch on the Guinness World Records YouTube account on July 29th.

https://youtu.be/_nGF0T8UrfQ

Meanwhile, Laura Robson, a tennis player, will be bringing the kids' skills to new heights as they seek to break a world record while standing 10 meters in the air, and in the final episode, Andrea Thompson, a four-time winner of Britain's Strongest Woman, will put the kids' strength to the test.