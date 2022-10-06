British Powerlifting Champion Achieved New Guinness World Record For Most Times To Squat Lift Own Body Weight

Karenjeet Kaur Bains, a 26-year-old British powerlifting champion, is the current Guinness World record holder for the most repetitions of lifting one's own body weight in a minute.With an incredible 42 repetitions, she broke the previous record.

She describes breaking the record as "amazing," and she hopes that by doing so, the younger generation will be motivated to believe that everything is possible if they set their minds to it. She not only represents Great Britain in powerlifting as the first British Sikh woman, but she also achieves success in a typically male-dominated sport.

Karenjeet competed in athletics for around ten years before starting her career in strength sports, taking home numerous victories in Warwickshire. She gained a reputation for being the school's fastest girl.

Her mother descended from a line of famous wrestlers, and she has recently excelled in athletics, therefore Karenjeet began powerlifting at the age of 17.

She was aware that doing so would require her to enter a world dominated by men, but she has defied all expectations and shown how a good outlook, preparation, and passion can guarantee success.

Family is a vital component of Karenjeet's path because they give her unconditional affection and continue to be actively involved in her sporting endeavours.

Her father, a former powerlifter and bodybuilder, served as her mentor from the moment she started participating in sports. He taught her everything she knows, and once Karenjeet tried powerlifting, their successful father-daughter relationship continued. Even though she had never lifted a weight before, he taught her the fundamentals of the squat, bench, and deadlift methods, and a few months later, she participated and won her first competition.

She has a special place in her heart for Karenjeet's training den, which is completely dissimilar from what you might think. Her father, who also made many of her dumbbells and equipment, set up a gym in her garden, where she works out there with her family. The athlete claims that in order to balance all of her current obligations, she needs to be "extremely disciplined about how she uses every hour of the day."