Cab Driver In Bengaluru Cancel Ride As Be Felt 'Sleepy'

Even though there are many taxi services, it can be difficult to find a cab in a city like Bengaluru. While many people might assume that congestion and rush hours are to blame, other times the cause may be as absurd as a cranky motorist. Therefore, it will be simple for you because of a different Bengaluru situation. On Twitter, a woman by the name of Ashi shared her experience with a can driver which wemt viral within a short span of time.



Ashi sent the Uber driver who agreed to take her a screenshot of their chat. After some thought, it appears that the driver decided that the timing was not ideal. As a result, he messaged the user through the app, asking her to cancel the ride because he was "sleepy."



The woman used the Uber app to request a cab ride, and the service assigned her a driver by the name of Bharath. The cabbie wasn't prepared to accept the ride, though. The driver urged her to cancel the ride in a chat message through the app. He said that he was also tired. Ashi just typed the word "ok" in response to the driver's text.

The post attracted a lot of interest. The majority of people online could relate to the experience, however some people found it humorous. Over 3,900 people quickly liked this tweet. Many readers praised the driver in the comments for being truthful.

After the post gone viral, several people commented on the it. Some found it honest responsible where some got amgry that why he accepted it on ethe first place.